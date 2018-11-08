Taking the next step! Meg Ryan confirmed her engagement to John Mellencamp on Thursday, November 8, a day after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

“ENGAGED!” the 56-year-old actress captioned a photo of an illustration of the twosome on Thursday via her Instagram.

Ryan and Mellencamp, 67, were first linked in 2011, but called it quits in 2014. While the pair reconciled later that year, they split again in 2015, before reuniting for a third time in 2017.

Reports surfaced that the Sleepless in Seattle star was rocking a diamond ring on Wednesday, November 7, while out in New York City. Ryan was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid, with whom she shares 26-year-old son Jack, from 1991 to 2001. She later adopted a now 14-year-old daughter Daisy.

The “Jack and Diane” singer, for his part, has been married three times and has five children, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. The Bravo personality sent her love to her father and Ryan on Thursday by reposting the engagement announcement on her Instagram Story and by commenting pink heart emojis on the You Got Mail star’s post.

Ryan’s son, Jack, meanwhile, opened up exclusively to Us earlier this year about how supportive his parents are of his career.

“Most parents if you say, ‘I’m going to try to be an actor,’ they say, ‘What are you talking about, that’s not a viable career,’” Jack told Us in April. “But they’re two people that have done it and succeeded at it, so they encouraged me. When I said, ‘I want to do what you guys do,’ they were like, ‘OK. Go for it.’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!