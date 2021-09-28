Jerry Stiller

Ben Stiller’s father, Jerry, played Derek’s longtime manager, Maury Ballstein. He then voiced Pretty Boy on Teacher’s Pet and its 2004 movie by the same name. The New York native starred on The King of Queens for nine seasons and both acted and produced the web series Stiller & Meara alongside his late wife, Anne Meara. He later appeared in Hairspray, The Heartbreak Kid, Swinging With the Finkels, Excuse Me for Living, Cousins and voiced Harvey in Planes: Fire & Rescue. Jerry reprised his role as Maury in 2016’s Zoolander 2 before stepping back from acting.

The comedian died in May 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by Ben and his sister, Amy Stiller.