Nathan Lee Graham

Graham’s role as Mugatu’s assistant, Todd, was his first acting role. He then played Frederick in Sweet Home Alabama before appearing in Confessions of an Action Star, Hitch, Trophy Kids and Zoolander 2. The Missouri native also had roles on The Comeback, Hug-O-Gram, LA to Vegas and Katy Keene. His theater credits include playing Phil D’Armano in the original Broadway cast of The Wild Party and Miss Understanding in Priscilla Queen of the Desert. In 2005, Graham won a Grammy for Best Classical Album for Songs of Innocence and of Experience as a soloist.