Will Ferrell

Ferrell played eccentric designer Mugatu in the comedy and its 2016 sequel. He also starred in Old School, Elf, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Kicking & Screaming, Blades of Glory, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, Get Hard, Daddy’s Home, Holmes & Watson and Zeroville. Ferrell voiced the titular character in Megamind and appeared on The Office, Eastbound & Down, The Spoils of Babylon and The Shrink Next Door.

The California native has more than 80 producing credits to his name, including Booksmart, Drunk History, Succession and Dead to Me. He is also a writer, having worked on Funny or Die Presents… and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. The Saturday Night Live alum married Viveca Paulin in 2000. They share three sons: Magnus, Mattias and Axel.