The citrus-flavored soft drink, which was Coca-Cola’s answer to PepsiCo’s Mountain Dew, had legions of devoted fans when it debuted in early 1997, but within a few years the hype around the beverage died down. It was ultimately discontinued in 2003.

However, according to a recent tweet from Burger King, Surge, which was known for its “hardcore edge,” is now available for purchase from the fast-food chain.

Burger King’s Twitter account announced Surge’s resurgence via a tweet from Wednesday, August 1, that simply said “SUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURGE,” and it didn’t take long before dozens of social media users were celebrating the news.

OMG IS THIS REAL LIFE RN?! — Jessica Beare (@fatal_framing) August 1, 2018

Time for some all night gaming sessions powered by SSSSSUUUUUUUUUUUUURRRRRRRRRGGGGGEEEEEEEEEEE — Phil S (@Jokr112) August 1, 2018

Is this for real??? Cause I’ll get in my car NOW! — Sara Padilla (@princesspadilla) August 1, 2018

I’ll go to @BurgerKing today if they have @SURGE — Tommy Bahama (@GreatDolomite) August 1, 2018

Bustin’ out the N64 for this.

Getting a Whopper, no wait make that 2, Large onion rings on 2 LARGE

SSSSUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURRGES — Greg Bensch (@Qua419) August 1, 2018

The moment we’ve all been waiting for — sannette 🇵🇷 (@officiaIsae) August 1, 2018

Went to grab a pizza. drove past Burger King and saw a small sign. ITS HERE, SURGE… wha??????? the pizza can wait. I need my Surge! — kyle (@acegcell) August 3, 2018

As Surge fans may know, BK previously sold slushie versions of the zesty drink in 2015, but this time the restaurant chain is selling the sweet stuff in traditional soda form. In fact, in a follow-up tweet, Burger King confirmed Surge is now available in all Freestyle machines in all of its U.S. restaurants. However, no one from BK has indicated how long Surge will stick around for, so if you want some you better act fast!

