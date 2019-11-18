



Paging Dr. Barbra! Hollywood legend Barbra Streisand offered some food-related advice to Ariana Grande after the “Thank U, Next” songstress was forced to cancel a concert in Kentucky amid a “scary” battle with an unknown illness.

The Meet the Fockers star, 77, took to Instagram on Sunday, November 16, to impart her wisdom. “Feel better soon @ArianaGrande,” the Brooklyn native wrote alongside a photo of her embracing Grande, 26. “Take a strong Vitamin C drink with some Manuka honey and of course get some chicken soup! Bx.”

Streisand’s aid didn’t go unnoticed. Grande promptly replied via Twitter: “My goodness. Love you so so much. Thank you my sweetest.”

Streisand’s well wishes and helpful hints come as Grande has been battling a serious mystery illness for a few days. The Victorious alum first hinted she was under the weather on Saturday, November 16, when she explained that she was “in so much pain,” “on all the meds” and “getting IV drips” in Kentucky, where she sought medical attention.

By Sunday, Grande’s condition had worsened. “I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow,” the Grammy winner said in her Instagram Stories. “I’m not really sure what’s going on. But I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight. I am so sad and sorry. I’m so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded.”

She added, “I’m just really devastated. Thank you for understanding and sending love. I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry.”

Though Grande and Streisand might seem like unlikely pals, their bond goes back to at least August, when they performed a duet of “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” at Grande’s concert in Chicago.

Following the surprise joint performance, the Florida native said via Twitter that she would be “cherishing this moment forever” and revealed she was sobbing after the singing a song with one of her idols. “Shaking and crying,” she wrote.

Grande’s latest ailment follows a string of health scares that have impacted her since she launched her Sweetener world tour in March. In addition to struggling with panic attacks, depression and anxiety while touring Europe, the Sam & Cat alum was sidelined with a life-threatening food allergy in May and had to cancel two shows in Florida.

“Update: we discovered … that … i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed,” the “God Is a Woman” singer explained via Instagram at the time. “Still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! Thank u all for your love and understanding. Can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November.”

The Sweetener tour is scheduled to conclude next month.