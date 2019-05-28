Ariana Grande Cancels 2 Concerts Due to Illness: ‘I’m So Beyond Devastated’

Uh, oh! The show won’t be going on as planned for Ariana Grande, as she revealed to fans that she will have to postpone two Florida concert dates on her Sweetener tour due to illness.

The Nickelodeon alum, 25, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 28, to share that she is not well enough to perform at her planned stops in Tampa on Tuesday and Orlando on Wednesday, May 29.

“I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow,” she wrote via social media on Tuesday. “I’m so beyond devastated.”

Grade continued: “I will make this up to you, I promise. Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible.”

While Florida fans won’t be able to see her this week, the “7 Rings” singer said she will make up for the postponed dates when she returns in November. “Will keep you posted as soon as possible on exact dates but we will be returning in November and you will be able to use the tickets you’ve already purchased,” she added.

Live Nation reshared the “Thank U, Next” singer’s Instagram Stories update on Twitter, and revealed the exact dates of her return. Grande’s Tampa date was moved to Sunday, November 24, and her Orlando date was pushed to Monday, November 25.

Live Nation also tweeted on Tuesday that Ariana “is sorry to disappoint her fans and will look fwd” to returning to Florida in November.

Grande is still scheduled to perform at Miami’s American Airlines Arena on Friday, May 31.

The Scream Queen alum’s Sweetener tour is her fourth outing after her Dangerous Woman tour, which ran from February 2017 to September 2017. The current run promotes her fourth and fifth studio albums, 2018’s Sweetener and February’s Thank U, Next.

Grande’s international tour, which commenced in March, will now end in November.

