Going through “hell.” Ariana Grande got super personal for the songs on her last two albums, Sweetener and Thank U, Next, but is finding it hard to keep her emotions in check while performing them live on tour.

“Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you,” a fan tweeted at Grande, 25, on Thursday, April 18. However, the “God Is a Woman” songstress explained singing the emotional tunes is harder than it looks.

“Making it is healing,” the former Nickelodeon star replied. “Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell.”

Fans quickly rushed to show the Scream Queens alum support and tell her they “wouldn’t be mad” if she canceled her tour. However, she promised she “won’t do that” because she “would” be upset to call it off. She noted, “I just am sharing. it’s hard and i’m trying and my soul is confused and tired and i love u.”

The “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” singer added, “Having a routine is good for ptsd. been readin bout it. i would be sad without the shows too. imma be ok. might change the set list a lil.” She has since deleted all the tweets.

Grande showcased scans of her brain, which revealed “terrifying” levels of post-traumatic stress disorder, on April 11. While she did not provide context, her mental condition could be connected to the deadly terrorist attack that happened at her May 2017 concert in Manchester, England.

The former Broadway star kicked off her Sweetener world tour in Albany, New York, on March 18. She paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away from an accidental drug overdose in September 2018, during the concert.

The tour is the first time she hit the road since Miller’s death and since her split from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson one month later.

