Bartesian Unveils Festive Holiday Cocktail Collection

Spreading holiday cheer! Bartesian released its holiday collection in preparation of upcoming gatherings and social celebrations.

“Our experts curated a perfect collection of Holiday inspired cocktails that will help to put everyone in the festive spirit,” Bartesian CEO and founder Ryan Close told Us Weekly.

Bartesian promises premium cocktails on demand and the seasonal collection features four different drinks for sipping on all winter long.

The cocktail grouping includes an Apple Pie libation, a Holiday Spiced Old Fashioned, a Clausmopolitan and Spiced Coffee.

For the Apple Pie concoction, guests will enjoy a “sweet combination of apple and fall spices reminiscent of your grandma’s apple pie,” according to the company.

The Holiday Spiced Old Fashioned, on the other hand, will “warm up your insides” with tastes of cinnamon and spice. Try the Clausmopolitan for a “little sparkle this Christmas” and a holiday twist on the traditional Cosmopolitan.

If you like your coffee at all hours, pop in the Spiced Coffee pod and drink up! The cocktail pairs a “smooth and sweet” coffee roast with cinnamon, nutmeg and cayenne.

Each drink has a recommended base spirit, which is infused into with water and the individual pod you add into the Bartesian home base — and is ready to enjoy in minutes.

If you want to spice up the holidays this year, try the Bartesian holiday collection, which comes with eight pods for $19.99.

All you have to do is pick your desired drink, grab the pod and pop it into the at-home cocktail maker ($349.99). Next add your water and your alcohol choice and voila, you have a Santa-approved drink that both you and your guests will enjoy.