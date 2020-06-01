Not making the same mistake twice! Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn is the first person to admit she’s had issues with her yacht chefs in the past, but she promises this season will be different.

“I’m not worried about [chef] Kiko licking steaks this season,” Sandy, 55, said exclusively on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast.

Her comment is in reference to Mila Kolomeitseva, who worked as the yacht chef during season 4 of the show before ultimately getting fired for her poor performance. During her time on the boat (and unbeknownst to Sandy) Mila licked raw steak before cooking it for the guests and prepared nachos topped with pre-packaged cheese.

“Oh my gosh, I was feeling really bad for that client,” Sandy told Us with a laugh in reference to the steak-licking incident. “Don’t eat that steak! I was shocked.”

Additionally, Sandy said she’d never seen a yacht chef prepare meals the way Mila did. “In my career, I promise you, this has never happened,” she explained. “Chefs don’t do that. At all.”

Mila was also slammed by her fellow crew members for homophobic remarks she made during a night out. During the excursion, she referred to same-sex couples as not “normal.”

“I didn’t really care what people think. They have their own beliefs,” Sandy said in reference to the Russia native’s controversial stance. “I’m not from Russia. I don’t know where these people come from or how they were raised, you know? So I don’t have any judgment on their judgment.”

The yachting pro, who confronted cook Adam Glick during season 2 when he continually ignored a guest’s request for no onions, added: “Honestly, I haven’t had a great run with chefs, you know, Adam and the onions. Obviously I’ve had some problems with chefs that some want to do what they want to do and not follow the preference sheet.”

The chef on this season of Below Deck Mediterranean, Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran, has over a decade of experience as a cook and on yachts, but Sandy admitted her guard is still up given her past experiences. “This season with Kiko, I’m a little cautious,” she told Us. “I want to believe that he’s everything that he said he is, but I’ve been burned so many times. I’m just a little apprehensive.”

Still, Sandy noted that she has the “utmost respect” for Kiko. “I’m going to watch, I’m going to pay attention,” she said. “Because at the end of the day, I’m the one that’s responsible.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 5 premieres on Bravo Monday, June 1, at 9 p.m. ET.