



Chef Mila Kolomeitseva will no longer be preparing mediocre meals for guests on Below Deck Mediterranean. The controversial cook was fired from the Bravo show in the Monday, July 1, episode after a series of food-related missteps that left guests hungry and saw her fellow crew members get increasingly frustrated.

BDM Captain Sandy Yawn gave Mila the boot when she pulled her aside prior to the season’s third charter. Though she told Mila she had “passion” in the galley, the yacht boss simply couldn’t continue the season with a chef who was unable to cook. “As a human being I have all the compassion in the world,” Sandy said. “But as a captain I have to let you go.”

Though Mila tried to fight for her job by stating she had worked on similar yachts, the captain wasn’t having it. “I’m really sorry,” Sandy continued.

While the culinary pro, who claimed she was educated at Le Cordon Bleu, kept it together in front of her boss, she got a tad emotional in front of the Bravo cameras. “Of course it makes me feel awful,” she said through tears. “People like me who have a big ego sometimes have to be put down to Earth a little bit, but it makes me feel like I want to work even harder.”

Mila got off to a rocky start on Sirocco, the show’s luxury yacht, when she kicked off the first charter of season 4 by licking raw beef that she went on to feed to high-paying guests, and later microwaved that same (cooked) meat in an effort to keep it warm.

During subsequent meals, the Serbian-born reality TV star was unable to make pancakes for breakfast and baked an inedible cake for a guest’s birthday. That was enough for Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen guest Rosie O’Donnell to call Mila “the worst” and declare that even she could “do better” in the kitchen.

Given Mila’s behavior both on and off the boat, it’s no surprise that many Twitter users were pleased to finally see her get canned. As one person put it, “Never thought I’d be so happy to see a person get fired. Cooking for 2 charters was 1 to many.”

Scroll down to see some additional reactions, including some that were sympathetic to the disgraced chef:

I know it wasn’t easy but Mila wasn’t a chef, her attitude and food both seemed to be at the same level. — beachmom75 (@dmonreal) July 2, 2019

#below deck after watching Below Deck last night I felt bad that Mila the chef was let go even though I don’t believe she told the truth abt her chef skills.I wish her the best in her endeavors. Now who will Hannah choose to pick on and complain abt bc it’s in her DNA. — Carolyn fay williams. Me in White w Godchd (@Carolynfaywill0) July 2, 2019

😂”I swear there’s a Taco Bell somewhere that needs a chef”@hannahferrier_ c’mon now Mila couldn’t even get a job at a hot dog stand! 😂#BelowDeckMed — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) July 2, 2019

I feel like @TheKalenAllen needs to do a video with chef Mila’s food. #belowdeckmed — Jamie Talley (@jamiejtalley) July 2, 2019

U did the right thing, letting Mila go. She was not a chef! — Paula Mete Maxwell (@Maxysgirl) July 2, 2019

Thank you for getting rid of Chef Mila! That was painful to watch her cook. — Christy Tennes (@TennesChristy) July 2, 2019

