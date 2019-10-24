



Time to work up an appetite, Breaking Bad fans! Los Pollos Hermanos, the fictional fast-food chain that has been featured on the AMC hit, its spinoff, Better Call Saul, and the recent Netflix movie El Camino is now coming to life. Well, sort of.

Earlier this week, Family Style Inc. — a delivery kitchen network with outposts around the country — partnered with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and Uber Eats to give fans a real taste of the fake brand. Though there is currently no brick-and-mortar version of Los Pollos Hermanos, Uber Eats users can order food from the restaurant beginning Thursday, October 24.

Items on the Los Pollos Hermanos delivery menu include Pollos Tenders, Fring Fries and the ABQ Hot Chicken Sandwich, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The latter dish is described as “a buttermilk battered fried chicken breast served on a buttered bun with dill pickle chips and a whole grain mustard spread.” It also comes with a small serving of “Slaw Goodman” on the side.

“I loved this idea when I heard it, but I knew the devil was in the details — the food needed to be not just good, but great,” Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan explained to the outlet. “For the longest time, I’ve harbored the idea of a real-life Los Pollos Hermanos where Breaking Bad fans could savor Gustavo Fring’s chicken.”

Gilligan, 52, went on to note that he never imagined fans could eat from Los Pollos Hermanos without a physical iteration of the restaurant, but thanked technology for making a virtual version of the chain possible. “Smart phones actually are good for something,” he quipped.

Though food from Los Pollos Hermanos is currently only available to Uber Eats users in Los Angeles, residents of San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, Las Vegas and Chicago will soon be able to join in on the fun.

Not surprisingly, fans of Breaking Bad were psyched that they can now order food from one of the show’s most beloved locales. “No way,” exclaimed one Twitter user. Added another: “I’d do anything for a Los Pollos Hermanos fried chicken tender.”

This Uber Eats partnership comes less than two weeks after a Breaking Bad pop-up restaurant opened in West Hollywood. The temporary establishment, called the Breaking Bad Experience, boasts areas devoted to the infamous RV that Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) used as their mobile lab, Saul’s legal office and more. Pun-heavy menu offerings include Heisenburger Sliders and Loaded Saul-sa Nachos.

There was previously a brick-and-mortar outpost of Los Pollos Hermanos that opened in both New York City and Sydney, Australia, for a limited time in 2017. That same year a Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up came to SXSW in Austin, Texas.