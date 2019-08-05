



Britney Spears is singing boyfriend Sam Asghari ’s praises! The “Womanizer” songstress took to Instagram on Saturday, August 3, to applaud her man, who was in the midst of cooking a lavish dinner for the pair.

“I can’t believe I wake up every morning to this man,” the 37-year-old singer said in the video clip as she winked and pivoted to the camera to reveal Asghari standing over the stove. The 25-year-old Iran native then pulled out a single rose he was hiding behind his back and presented it to Spears with a laugh.

“Not only is my boyfriend really hot, he’s probably, like, the best chef in the world. And he’s showing off right now,” the Grammy winner continued. “Just check this out.” Spears then panned the camera to the stove, where Asghari, who she has been dating for nearly three years, was hard at work slicing what appeared to be some peaches. The stone fruit was topping two pieces of meat and other vegetables that were already sizzling in the pan.

“Belly rules the mind !!!!,” Spears captioned the sweet post, which has already been viewed more than two million times.

“He is making you happy and the thought is what counts! You deserve to be happy!” wrote one follower. Added another: “You are so lucky! Where can I find one?”

The romantic, home-cooked meal came just before the “Toxic” singer ventured to Disneyland with Asghari and her sons, Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, on Sunday, August 4.

“Great time at Disneyland today …. but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain !!! Geeez,” the Princess of Pop wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 5. She also uploaded a series of photos of herself with her kids, adding: “My boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever. So I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place !!!!!”

Although Asghari wasn’t pictured in Spears’ snaps, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively that he joined her and her sons, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, on their trip to the Anaheim, California theme park.

“She was holding hands with [Sam] and was smiling and looked happy,” the onlooker tells Us. “She had a VIP guide, plus at least two to three of her own bodyguards with her.”

The family outing comes about two weeks after Spears and Asghari made their red carpet debut at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, where she sparked engagement rumors thanks to a diamond ring on her left hand. However, a source told Us that the couple are not slated to be married in the near future.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!