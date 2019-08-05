



The Happiest Place on Earth, indeed! Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, enjoyed a fun-filled day at Disneyland with her sons, Preston and Jayden, on Sunday, August 4.

“Great time at Disneyland today …. but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain !!! Geeez,” the Grammy winner, 37, wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 5.

Spears uploaded three photos from their trip to the Anaheim, California, theme park, in addition to a video of herself going on one of the rides with Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12.

“My boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “So I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place !!!!!”

Although Asghari, 25, was not pictured in the Princess of Pop’s post, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively that he joined her and her boys, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“She was holding hands with [Sam] and was smiling and looked happy,” the onlooker tells Us. “She had a VIP guide, plus at least two to three of her own bodyguards with her.”

For the outing, Spears wore a patterned yellow minidress and tan wedge sandals. Preston and Jayden kept it casual in T-shirts, gym shorts and sneakers.

“It was so hot outside. Like, 95 degrees,” the eyewitness notes. “One of the bodyguards was carrying her purse and a water bottle for her.”

The foursome also visited Disney California Adventure Park on Sunday, according to the onlooker.

Spears has put family — and her nearly three-year relationship with Asghari — first this year. In January, she announced an indefinite work hiatus to care for her sick father, Jamie Spears. She later checked into a mental health facility for 30 days to cope with the combined stresses of her dad’s illness and the complex process of changing her medications.

The “Toxic” singer attended Preston’s eighth grade graduation ceremony from a private Christian school in Los Angeles County in May. Two months later, she and Asghari made their red carpet debut at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, where she sparked engagement rumors with a diamond ring on her left hand. However, a source told Us that the couple are not engaged.

