While all eyes will be on the stage for the Sunday, June 16, Tony Awards, the stars will calm their nerves beforehand at the bar.
Baccarat and Basil Hayden, the official bourbon of the awards show, teamed up for an official speakeasy pop-up for attendees, nominees and winners to enjoy delicious themed cocktails. All offerings will be served in classic Baccarat glassware.
“In its 260-year history, Baccarat has continued to celebrate creative expression, so it’s an honor to once again return to the Tony Awards and celebrate those in the world of stage acting who have such a profound impact on culture,” Adam Banfield, the president and CEO of Baccarat North America, said in a press release. “Through our partnership with Basil Hayden, we will honor the timeless tradition and modern innovation of both the city of New York and Broadway in true Baccarat fashion – by bringing light and joy to this remarkable occasion.”
Tony Award attendees will drink up at the Lincoln Center bar ahead of the ceremony, while fans can taste the concoctions for themselves at the Baccarat Hotel New York’s Bar and Grand Salon until June 19.
For those unable to make it to the NYC activation, Us Weekly has the exclusive recipes below to make the cocktails for their at-home watch parties:
Basil Hayden 75
Ingredients
1.5 parts Basil Hayden
¾ parts fresh lemon juice
¾ parts simple syrup
1. Shake all ingredients and strain over a large cube, top with prosecco or sparkling wine and serve in a stemmed coupe or sour glass.
Baccarat Boulevardier
Ingredients
1 part Basil Hayden Dark Rye Whiskey
3/4 part Campari liqueur
3/4 part Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth
1. Stir all ingredients and strain into a chilled nick & nora, garnish with an orange peel.
“Spritz”-probe
Ingredients
1 part BH Toast
1 part Aperol
¾ part lemon juice
½ part simple syrup
1 part sparkling wine
1 part club soda
1. Combine all ingredients in a wine glass and garnish with a dehydrated orange slice.
Standing Ovation
Ingredients
2 parts Basil Hayden Malted Rye
½ oz Amaro Nonino
¼ oz Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur
¼ oz St Germain Elderflower Liqueur
1-2 dashes Hella Aromatic Bitters
1. Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice, stir and strain into a rocks glass over a large cube and garnish with a sprig of greenery.