



A recipe fit for the royals! Buckingham Palace is letting common folk in on some food-related secrets from Britain’s most well-known family just in time for Christmas.

On Friday, December 13, the royal pastry chefs shared a recipe for Cinnamon Stars cookies on the Buckingham Palace website. The run-down, which features just eight ingredients, includes lemon juice, ground almonds and, of course, cinnamon.

In a pair of accompanying Instagram videos, the culinary pros go through each step of the recipe and detail exactly how to whip up the scrumptious holiday sweet treats. As far as cookie recipes go, this one is actually fairly straightforward. First, you make a meringue — a third of which is set aside for later use and the rest of which is incorporated into the treats themselves.

Once the dry ingredients are combined with the meringue, the dough is rolled out and topped with the remaining meringue, which acts as a snow-like frosting. Cookie cutters are then used to create a series of fun, celestial-shaped desserts, which need to bake in the oven for about 15 minutes.

The real fun comes once the cookies are fully baked and it’s time to decorate them. As the pastry pros advise, “Be creative!” The cookies served at Buckingham Palace are adorned with white icing meant to mimic snow and an occasional pop of color. Check out the full recipe here.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Buckingham Palace chefs have shared a recipe with the public. Last December, the culinary pros gave people an inside look at how to make gingerbread biscuits which could also double as edible Christmas tree ornaments. “Its always best to let the dough rest, so it’s great if you can make the dough the night before,” one pastry chef explained at the time. “You can also roll out the dough, cut the shapes and put them in a freezer for an hour. This ensures they keep their shape nicely.”

In 2017, the Buckingham Palace kitchen staff went with something typically British and published a mince pie recipe. Despite its name, the mincemeat is actually sweet and was made using a combination of several spirits and dried fruits.

Unlike in years past, Christmas at Buckingham Palace will be a bit less crowded this year. Last month, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan plan to skip Christmas at Buckingham Palace this year in favor of a “small Christmas with just immediate family,” including the pair’s 7-month-old son, Archie.

While Buckingham Palace’s official statement said that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have “the support of Her Majesty the Queen,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Queen Elizabeth II is actually “disappointed” by the couple’s decision.