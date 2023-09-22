Danny Trejo’s Danger Dogs recipe is the perfect dish for your Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

“Invented in Tijuana and cooked by street vendors outside of L.A. bars and Dodger Stadium, it’s what culinary street-level Hispanic culture is all about,” the actor turned restaurateur, 79, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It reminds me of Gameday and gathering the familia together,” he notes, “and it’s the OG L.A. snack.”

The California native’s recipe comes from his latest cookbook, Trejo’s Cantina, which hit bookstores earlier this year. In addition to acting in over 400 movies and TV shows over the years — including the Spy Kids and Machete franchises — Trejo has also shared his passion for cooking via a number of cookbooks and through opening a chain of Trejo’s Tacos restaurants across Los Angeles.

Despite being over 50 years sober, Trejo is also a bit of a mixologist. Earlier this year, he shared his recipe for a Watermelon Agua Fresca mocktail exclusively with Us. “You can’t go wrong with our Watermelon Agua Fresca,” he shared in April. “It always puts a smile on people’s faces. It’s got the classic colors of the agua frescas [from] old-school taco stands with the added kick of a little cayenne and lots of fresh lime juice.”

The drink — which is also featured in his Trejo’s Cantina cookbook — is comprised of watermelon, sugar, lime juice, cayenne pepper and ice and is garnished with Tajín-dusted watermelon cubes.

“Non-drinkers will love it and folks who drink alcohol can always add a little smoky mezcal if they want,” Trejo added.

When it comes to hosting, Trejo noted that it’s best to prepare dishes and drinks ahead of time “so you can hang [with guests],” adding, “The morning of your party, mix up a batch of agua frescas for the people who don’t drink alcohol [and] for the folks who do drink, the Party Monster Margarita from the new cookbook is going to give you that classic frozen margarita flavor.”

He also highlighted the importance of partying “responsibly,” telling Us, “Make sure everybody has a designated driver, and if they don’t, call them an Uber, or, if you really like them, drive them yourself. One of the great things about being clean and sober all these years is I can drive anyone anywhere any time of day or night.”

Keep scrolling to check out Trejo’s Danger Dogs recipe:

Danger Dogs (makes 6)

Ingredients

For Onions and Peppers

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 small medium onion, thinly sliced

½ medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced

½ medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced

Kosher salt

2 jalapeños, quartered lengthwise

For Danger Dogs

6 hot dogs

6 slices bacon

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Ketchup

Mayonnaise

Mustard

6 hot dog buns

Instructions