Director Robert Rodriguez smashed box-office expectations with his cult classic family film Spy Kids.
Featuring Rodriguez’s frequent collaborators Antonio Banderas, Danny Trejo and Cheech Marin, the 2001 action comedy is also known as the project that launched the careers of titular kids Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara.
The movie follows Carmen Cortez (PenaVega) and her brother, Juni (Sabara), as they try to rescue their superstar parents (Banderas and Carla Gugino) from a dastardly plot enacted by Fegan Floop (Alan Cumming), the host of a children’s TV show.
After raking in nearly $150 million at the box office, Spy Kids spawned three sequels — Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and Spy Kids: All the Time in the World — as well as a 2018 animated TV show called Spy Kids: Mission Critical.
In 2022, Netflix announced an upcoming reboot film starring Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi and Billy Magnussen with Connor Esterson and Everly Carganilla as the young adventurers. “When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world,” reads the logline for the new movie.
The still-untitled project doesn’t yet have a release date, but the El Mariachi director revealed that production wrapped in August 2022.
