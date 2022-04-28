Elevate Your Next Summer Soirée With These Home Entertaining Essentials

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

There’s just something about this time of year that puts a spring in our step (pun intended). The fresh flowers in bloom, the bright sunshine, the sense of possibility in the air. After freezing all winter long, we’re beyond ready to break out our summer wardrobe and plan a warm-weather gathering. But after two years of limited social activity, we almost forgot how to prep for a party.

That’s where we come in! Consider Us your undercover event planners. We came up with a list of six home entertaining essentials, from dinnerware to decor. All you need to add are some friends, and you’ll be ready for your summer soirée!

This Set of 4 Ceramic Plates

If you’re like Us, then you also have a lot on your plate. So why not get four more to ease the load? We’re seriously smitten with these ceramic plates from mother-daughter duo Jill Zarin and Ally Shapiro. The colors are absolutely stunning, and the gold detail is such a luxe touch.

Get the Jill and Ally Multicolor Ceramic Entertaining Plates Set of 4 for just $42 at UsNow!

This Lucite Ombre Serving Tray

Step up your serving game with this ombre tray made from lucite, another unique find from Jill and Ally. The translucent rainbow effect is so dreamy!

Get the Jill and Ally Large Lucite Ombre Serving Tray for just $70 at UsNow!

This Set of 4 Coupe Glasses

Raise your glass with this set of four coupe glasses! These hand-blown cocktail glasses are conveniently dishwasher-safe. Perfect for sipping champagne or martinis!

Get the Leeway Home Coupe Glass Set of 4 for just $60 at UsNow!

This Dinnerware Kit

Get ready for date night with this dining set for two! This multi-functional kit includes two dishes, two glasses, two large forks, two knives and two large spoons. Bon appétit!

Get the Leeway Home The Entry Way for just $65 at UsNow!

This Organic Throw Blanket

Summer nights can get a little chilly, so keep your guests warm with this organic throw. Curl up with this cozy blanket, available in four different colors.

Get the YesAnd Organic Throw Blanket for just $98 at UsNow!

This Grey Modern Rug

Cut a rug with this grey rug with a modern design from Jill Zarin’s lifestyle collection! This versatile pattern goes with any decor.

Get the Jill Zarin Grey Lexington Avenue Rug starting at just $119 at UsNow!

