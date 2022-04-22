Mother’s Day Must-Haves! 11 Gifts for the Wonderful Women in Your Life

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Mother’s Day is only two weeks away! This is officially your sign to write your mama, grandmother, sister, aunt or friend a card. It’s also a reminder to shop for a gift online so it ships in time!

When it comes to picking out the perfect present, you either want to make these lovely ladies feel cozy or beautiful. Every woman’s dream! We rounded up our 11 favorite gifts from UsNow, from candles to jewelry. Treat all the moms out there to a special selection from the heart!

Home

This Manifestation Candle

What better way to honor Mother’s Day than by choosing a candle from former Real Housewife of New York Jill Zarin and her daughter Ally Shapiro? The mother-daughter duo teamed up to create a lifestyle brand, so it’s fitting for any Bravo fan. Put positive vibes into the universe with this manifestation candle!

Get the Don’t Worry, Be Happy Citrine & Green Aventurine Crystal Manifestation Candle for $55 at UsNow!

This Chunky Knit Throw Blanket

Just like a comfy pair of sweatpants, a chunky knit throw is an essential any time of year. This cozy blanket comes in three neutral colors that will match any decor. Made from 100% organic cotton, this soft throw is a foolproof gift for your girls.

Get the Farm to Home Chunky Knit Throw for $50 at UsNow!

Apparel

This Pink Floral Kimono Robe

This pink floral robe is perfect for Mother’s Day! Whether you’re lounging around the house or getting ready to go out, this kimono will provide luxurious comfort. We’re swooning over the scalloped edges, pretty pattern and soft fabric.

Get the Heidi Carey Pink Floral Kimono Robe With Scalloping for $195 at UsNow!

This Maxi Abaya Cover-Up

Made from super soft Peruvian cotton and trimmed with Inca lace, this maxi is an adaptation of the Middle Eastern Abaya. This gorgeous piece can serve as a cover-up at the beach or even a dress with a slip underneath. Ideal for a warm-weather getaway!

Get the Pitusa Inca Abaya for $98 at UsNow!

This Terry Cloth Robe

Every woman needs a reliable robe in her life! This cozy terry cloth robe stands out from standard styles with its scalloped edges. So chic! The recipient of this gift will never want to take the robe off!

Get the Heidi Carey Blue French Terry Robe for $265 at UsNow!

Beauty

This Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging System

The best gift you could give any mom is a time machine so she can cherish those early memories as a mother — this anti-aging system may not take you back in time, but it certainly may rejuvenate youthful skin. This hyaluronic acid hydrates and plumps skin for over 72 hours!

Get the Saro de Rúe Freeze Dried Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging System for $65 at UsNow!

This Glow Beauty Kit

Give the mamas in your life a radiant glow with the Ultimate Glow Kit. Featuring the Glowtopia Face Oil, Glowette Body Polish and The Glow Factor Face Sheet Mask, these three products will leave skin soft and luminous.

Get the Diana Madison Beauty The Ultimate Glow Kit for $118 at UsNow!

This Lala Kent x Us Weekly Exclusive Beauty Bundle

Another must for Bravo fans, this Give Them Lala Beauty Bundle comes from Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent. This exclusive Us Weekly set includes a Star Kissed Pressed Highlighter, Dew You Boo Setting Spray, The Reality Show Eyeshadow Palette and The Beach Lip Duo.

Get the Give Them Lala Beauty Us Weekly Bundle for $133 at UsNow!

Jewelry

These Dangly Statement Earrings

Available in both gold and silver, these dangly earrings are a jewelry staple. Make a fashion statement with these stunning studs!

Get the Lisi Lerch Ginger Metal Statement Earring for $78 at UsNow!

This Gold Birthstone Necklace

Purchase a personalized gift for the ladies in your life with these birthstone necklaces. Each stone corresponds to birth month: January (garnet), February (amethyst), March (aquamarine), April (moonstone), May (emerald), June (pearl), July (ruby), August (peridot), September (sapphire), October (pink opal), November (citrine), December (turquoise).

Get the Saint Moran Birthstone Necklace Gold for $175 at UsNow!

This Crescent Moon Necklace

Love you to the moon and back! Show some lunar love with this crescent moon necklace, available in yellow gold, rose gold and white gold.

Get the Luna Skye 14kt Gold and Diamond Mini Crescent Moon Necklace for $500 at UsNow!

Shop all other products from UsNow here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!