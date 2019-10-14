Music, laughs and Champagne Éric Philippe. flowed at the ROCK4EB! Fundraiser Event for the EBMRF organization in Malibu on October 6. The event was star-studded and filled with celebrity guests like Adam Sandler, Rami Malek, Judd Apatow, Courtney Cox, Leslie Mann, David Spade, Bill Maher, Kaley Cuoco, Eddie Vedder, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber. The A-listers came out to raise money to fund research for a cure for epidermolysis bullosa.

Legendary Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder kicked off the fundraiser with a performance, and Adam treated guests to a rare standup comedy set to close out the evening. At one point, Adam invited his daughters, Sunny, 10, and Sadie, 13, onstage with him to perform pop star Taylor Swift‘s hit song, “Lover,” together.

“Our family was delighted to donate to this amazing cause and support these heroes who fight so hard every day,” states Taylor Rothchild, owner of Tayson Pierce Wines and Champagne Éric Philippe. “We had an incredible evening with Champagne flowing everywhere, tremendous performances and heartwarming stories from attendees who are fighting EB. We look forward to continuing to support the EBMRF organization for future fundraising events and greatly appreciate the honor to donate to such a great cause”

Family-owned and operated for several generations, Tayson Pierce Estate Wines is the collection of award-winning Napa Valley single-vineyard fine wines ranging from Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Rosé, and a line of Champagnes produced in France. Each vintage is exclusively created in reserved quantities to provide the highest quality product possible, adding to its scarcity. The Rothchild family’s belief is that the cultivation of single-vineyard fine wines is the truest expression of earth’s artistic qualities. This philosophy is the reason all of their fine wines and champagnes are critically-acclaimed, and their vintages originate from the prestigious Napa Valley region, while the champagnes come exclusively from their Grand Cru & Premier Cru Vineyards in Champagne, France.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!