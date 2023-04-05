A delicious second act. Celebrity chef Charlie Palmer is bringing his world-famous Aureole restaurant back to New York City for a limited time.

As a preview of the iconic restaurant’s return to the Big Apple, the celebrated cook is treating fans to a rare Tase of Aureole experience at The Knickerbocker Hotel from Thursday, April 6, through Saturday, April 8.

“It’s been a real joy bringing Aureole back to NYC this week for Taste of Aureole at The Knickerbocker,” Palmer said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly. “While each of the restaurant’s past chefs have gone on make their own mark in the culinary world, Aureole will always hold a special place in our hearts. We’re all excited to come back together to create our most beloved dishes for just a few nights. This pop-up will offer nights of nostalgia for New Yorkers with countless memories at Aureole, while also offering a sneak preview to Aureole’s permanent return to the city.”

Aureole’s NYC location first opened in 1988 and earned several awards — including 13 Michelin stars and 2 James Beard awards — before closing its doors in 2020. Now, guests can once again enjoy beloved dishes such as the Diver “Sea Scallop Sandwich,” the Long Island Striped Bass with Blue Crab Ravioli, the Hawaiian Hamachi Crudo and the 48 Veal Cheek & Seared Veal Tenderloin.

Palmer gathered together some of the establishment’s greatest alumni to create Taste of Aureole’s 5-course menu, including Top Chef’s Bryan Voltaggio, Dante Boccuzzi, Marcus Ware, Christopher Engel and pastry chef Richard Leach. The pop-up will also feature sommelier-curated wine pairings with each course and after-dinner drinks at a rooftop reception at Palmer’s St. Cloud bar, which overlooks Times Square.

Tickets are needed in advance and are available to purchase now at $165 per person. A percentage of the proceeds from the event will be donated to City Meals on Wheels, a charity that provides meals for elderly New York residents.

Palmer has been a lover of food from a young age, having grown up working on his family’s vegetable farm in upstate New York, according to his official website. After opening Aureole in an Upper East Side townhouse in the late ‘80s, he moved the restaurant to the city’s theater district in 2008. The restaurant switched over to a virtual take-out model in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chef went on to open a second Aureole location at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, in addition to several other bars and restaurants over the years: Charlie Palmer Steak NYC, AperiBar at LUMA Hotel Times Square, Charlie Palmer Steak in Washington, D.C., Charlie Palmer Steak in Reno, Nevada, Charlie Palmer Steak and Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar at Archer Hotel in Napa, California and Dry Creek Kitchen at Hotel Healdsburg in Sonoma County, California.