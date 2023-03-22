No trip to Las Vegas is complete without a stop at Chef Chris Santos’ Stanton Social Prime, which officially opened on Tuesday, March 21. Connected to the OMNIA Nightclub in Ceasars Palace, the new restaurant is full of whimsical vibes — which is exactly what the Chopped judge was hoping for when designing the eatery.

The lavish restaurant is the perfect dining opportunity for both foodies and budding Instagram influencers. Each room of the 200-seat restaurant is the perfect photo opportunity thanks to the “Art Deco-inspired space, [which] is adorned in bold colors, rich textures, and dramatic décor reminiscent of an iconic showgirl’s backstage boudoir,” per the Stanton Social Prime website.

Chef Santos opened the original Stanton Social restaurant in 2004, and for 15 years, it was a hotspot located in New York City’s Lower East Side. Following its success, the Food Network star’s name was on the map among celebrity chefs. So, when the opportunity arose to team up with Tao Group Hospitality and continue the brand in Las Vegas, it was an opportunity that Chef Santos couldn’t pass up.

Referred to as a “reboot” of the original NYC restaurant, Stanton Social Prime includes some of the same signature shared plates that Chef Santos has rolled out over the years. However, there’s definitely an elevated flair to the dining experience this time around.

“A selection of prime dry-aged steaks-inspired entrées and decadent side dishes have been introduced to share the spotlight,” the restaurant’s website reads. “True to the showmanship of Las Vegas, service at Stanton Social Prime will include theatrical tableside presentations, charming craft cocktails, a globe-spanning wine list, and a 10-seat bar dripping with top-shelf spirits.”

Aside from the twist on the classic cocktail, Stanton Social Prime features multiple zero-proof cocktails, two of which are made with Kin Euphorics — the brand founded by Bella Hadid and Jen Batchelor — as part of the brand’s partnership with Ceasars Palace and Tao Group Hospitality.

When it comes to the Stanton Social Prime menu, there’s something for everyone. While there are tons of decadent dishes on the menu, it’s imperative to call out the 64 oz. Super Tomahawk, which is prepared tableside for patrons’ entertainment.

Not feeling steak? The Smoked Butter Board, Pierogies, Famous French Onion Soup Dumplings or Wagyu Filet Tartare ‘Quesadilla’ are the perfect starters to hold diners over until their main course.

The Lobster Mac and Cheese and Chicken Parmigiana are among the standout entrees and when it comes to sides, the Dirty Tots — complete with lobster crème fraiche and caviar — are to die for.

If that’s not enough, there are tons of dessert options, including the absolutely mouthwatering Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cake, which is made with peanut butter mousse, devil’s food cake and drizzled with a warm chocolate sauce.

Sold? Stanton Social Prime is now taking reservations!