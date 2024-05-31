The Kardashians’ chef, Chef K, certainly has her hands full cooking for the ever-growing reality TV clan. She recently got candid on how she manages to cook for all of the kids – even if some are picky eaters.

“I’ll make something that all children love like butter pasta and then broccoli,” Chef K, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her new salad dressings with Health Nut. “Right now everyone’s eating healthily in the family of course, so I’ll do the salad. But of course, as we all know, kids don’t like anything touching so I will do a salad with the dressing on the side.”

Chef K used her experience to offer tips for parents. She toted the interactivity of salad bars as a way to make clean, healthy eating into a fun game.

“I think that’s the most genius thing that parents should be doing,” she noted.

Cooking for so many children could quickly become a hassle, but Chef K said she feels “aligned” with the family and that she finds it “fun” to cook for them.

“They’re all just fun because I don’t know maybe for some reason, like we all aligned, Chef K and [the Kardashians] family,” she joked. “There’s been maybe crazy moments where it falls on my part because the family is growing.”

Aside from dealing with the everyday challenges of cooking for such a large family, Chef K also plays a part in coming up with meals for their elaborate parties.

“When I take on a client, I’m fully invested in things that they love. So I channel everything. I watch carefully. I’m really observant too,” she explained to Us.

Chef K shared that the last event that she did was for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Psalm’s 5th birthday party, which was Ghostbusters themed. (The exes also share daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, along with son Saint, 8.)

Related: Stars Who Have Had Their Own Cooking Shows Over the Years: Selena Gomez, Florenc... Although celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh have made a name for themselves in the acting world — they also proved that they can create a unique performance in the kitchen. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Disney star chose to sharpen her skills alongside professional chefs and her loved ones. “People who […]

“I zoned in on his favorite little snack food and highlighted that in a way that is creative,” she said, adding that she had to figure out a way to turn cheese into slime. “It is fun but kids are the worst and best critics. You have to win the kids’ heart over.”

While Chef K is busy planning the Kardashian kids birthday parties and other events, she has still managed to partner with Health Nut, a Kardashian favorite, to create a line of specialized salad dressings that are available at grocery stores nationwide.

“I’m so grateful that I’m doing this partnership with Litehouse and Health Nut because … this is the salad. We all know the green containers,” she explained. “Now we’re close to recreating all those salads.”

Chef K noted that these dressings, which come in four flavors, are all non-GMO, gluten-free and made with an apple cider base, making them healthier than a lot of other salad dressings on the market.

“There’s no cost to healthy living, you know? That’s what everyone should be investing in,” she shared.

With reporting by Amanda Williams