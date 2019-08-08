



Chrissy Teigen is disappointed in Pizza Hut. More specifically, the star is upset by reports that state the fast-food chain is expected to close hundreds of dine-in outposts in the United States due to competing delivery and carryout orders. Though some of the shuttered eateries will be converted into express outlets, about 500 will be dissolved.

Responding to an article citing the closures on Wednesday, August 7, Teigen tweeted: “F—k this. I love them because I like to see my toppings on top of the cheese. Long live the hut.”

Intimating that even “The Hut” isn’t perfect, the 33-year-old then offered some advice to the struggling chain, adding, “But also let’s work on your sauces.”

In a follow-up tweet, the Cravings author remained just as passionate about the unfortunate news. “We never support s–t til it’s gone and quite frankly I’m TIRED OF IT,” she explained.

Not surprisingly, many of her social media followers were in agreement. “This is the kind of bipartisan message that’ll heal this country,” wrote one. Added another, referring to one of the chain’s signature menu items: “Stuffed Crust is life.”

Still, others weren’t exactly surprised or particularly upset by the news. As one follower put it: “It’s terrible pizza. Support your local pizzeria.” Another wrote: “All the Pizza Huts I’ve been to in recent years just weren’t as good as they used to be.”

According to USA Today, the closures come after an earnings call with David Gibbs, chief operating officer of Pizza Hut’s parent company, Yum! Brands. “This will ultimately strengthen the Pizza Hut business in the U.S. and set it up for a faster long-term growth,” Gibbs explained, adding that the soon-to-be closed dine-in restaurants were underperforming and will be replaced with express eateries. “It’s hard to estimate how soon the timing of when a store will close and then when the replaced unit will open. There will be gaps on some of those, but certainly, our goal is to try to minimize those gaps.”

Ultimately, the transition will mean about 500 Pizza Hut locations across the country will close their doors within the next two years, bringing the total number of U.S. restaurants to about 7,000. However, Pizza Hut hopes that newer stores will open, allowing the chain to rebound to current levels and above in the future.

Tell Us: Are you bummed by the impending Pizza Hut closures?

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!