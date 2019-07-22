



Too cute! Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Sunday, July 21, to share a snapshot of her two kids enjoying one of life’s most mundane activities — a trip to the supermarket.

“F–king love the grocery store,” the Bring the Funny host, 33, captioned the photo of Luna, 3, and Miles, 14 months, sitting in a shopping cart with big smiles on their faces. The adorable toddlers are positioned in the back portion of the cart behind two toy steering wheels. Grandma Vilailuck Teigen (Chrissy’s mom) is pushing them along, while the groceries — various fruits — rest in the front.

Not surprisingly, many Instagram followers, who pointed out that the trio was in an Acme on the East Coast, related to Chrissy’s observation. “Those carts are life, my son loves them!” wrote one. Added another: “I actually love supermarkets in other places too. Love Publix in Florida and Loblaws in Toronto. It’s an issue.”

Believe it or not, this is hardly the first time Chrissy has talked about her family’s adventures while shopping for food. Back in April, Luna was “freaking” after she lost her Wonder Woman doll at a supermarket in California.

Chrissy opened up about the mishap on Instagram at the time, writing, “Luna been freaking because we lost Wonder Woman somewhere. It was driving me crazy. Now I know it’s at Whole Foods Santa Barbara.”

In the accompanying photo, Luna and Miles were holding hands in separate grocery store carts. The little one’s doll could be seen on the floor behind them.

However, in an interesting twist of events, Whole Foods weighed in and let Chrissy know she had the wrong store. “In the name of Wonder Woman, we gotta let you know: You got the wrong guy,” the chain’s Instagram account replied. “This photo appears to have been taken at Gelson’s, just down the street! … Chrissy, if Gelson’s can’t find out lost hero, please DM us. We have contacts.”

Though its clear Chrissy and her family are able to do something as simple as go to the grocery store together, the same is not true for all celebrities. In 2017, Chrissy’s pal, Kim Kardashian, explained to Ellen DeGeneres that going food shopping with her kids — North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 18 months and Psalm, 2 months — isn’t really a possibility.

When the talk-show host asked the KKW Beauty mogul what she wanted for her birthday she said, “This sounds so crazy and it may be unrelatable, so I’m sorry — but can someone rent out Ralph’s [grocery store] for me for one hour? I want to go to Ralph’s with my kid in the cart and go through every aisle.”

