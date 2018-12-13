Demi Lovato is getting in the holiday spirit! The “Skyscraper” songstress, who completed a three-month stint in rehab following a drug overdose in July, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 12, to show off some gingerbread house creations.

The Camp Rock alum appeared to be engaging in the yuletide fun with pals Matthew Scott Montgomery and musician Sirah, who were both tagged in the social media update and decorated edible holiday homes of their own.

Judging from her Instagram Story, Lovato focused plenty of creative energy on her own gingerbread abode, which looked both colorful and delicious. The “Confident” crooner, 26, decorated her house with large rainbow-colored balls on the roof, which also sported a variety of smaller multi-colored candies carefully embedded in a shingle pattern made with icing. Furthermore, Lovato’s tasty real estate offering also featured gumdrops at the entrance, a candy wreath and windows and doors outlined in icing.

“Merry Christmas,” the New Mexico native wrote underneath the picture of her cookie creation, along with a Christmas tree and present emoji.

Later in her Story, Lovato also shared the sweet houses decorated by her friends, as well as a video clip of a Christmas tree toy playing the holiday classic, “Jingle Bell Rock.”

This festive update is the latest in a series of positive developments for the former child star, who “woke up filled with hope” after being nominated for a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance on Friday, December 7. A day later, Lovato appeared happy and healthy as she stepped out to dinner with Henri Levy in Malibu.

Us Weekly confirmed in November that Lovato was splitting her time between a halfway house and a Los Angeles home as she continued to focus on her recovery.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer has also channeled some of her energy into working out, as an Instagram photo shared on Tuesday, December 4, showed her post-jiu jitsu. “Working out is cleansing for her mind, body and soul,” an insider previously told Us, noting, “it keeps her on track, focused and feeling good.”

