Give your loved ones the gift of food (and drink) this season with a little help from Us Weekly’s foodie-approved gift guide for the 2018 holiday season!

With 23 items on the list, there’s a little something for everyone. Wannabe chefs might like the Ruinart 1764 spice box set, which comes with a bottle of the world’s first rosé champagne and an expertly designed spice mix, while those who love to be up on food trends might enjoy a signature mille crêpes cake from celeb-favorite Lady M bakery in Los Angeles.

Keep scrolling to shop the 22 best holiday gifts for the food fan in your life!