Dine Like Kate Bosworth, La La Anthony and More Celebs at NYC Hotspot





and more stars have been spotted at Her Name Was Carmen located in West Soho in New York City.

Her Name Was Carmen, which opened on Broome Street in December 2018, embodies the essence of Latin American culture by fusing together outstanding culinary experience, headed up by chef Omar Ben-Hammou‘s delicious food, with an exuberant social scene.

Can’t make it to the NYC restaurant? Check out two drink recipes below:

Cafè Delicioso

Ingredients:

3 dashes Cacao spice bitters

1/2 oz coconut honey

2 oz Santa Teresa Rum

Method:

Combine Santa Teresa’s Cacao Spice bitters, coconut honey and Venezuelan Santa Teresa rum-infused Colombian Devoción Coffee beans in a glass with ice and stir well.

Strain into a rocks glass and garnish with an orange peel to combine the citrus scent with the coffee aroma.

Mamacita Sour

Ingredients:

1 egg white

0.75 oz chamomile syrup

0/75 oz lemon juice

2 oz pear infused Peruvian 99 Pisco

Method:

Combine chamomile syrup, lemon juice and Peruvian 99 Pisco and shake and strain into a mamacita sour glass.

Dry shake egg white and garnish with angostura bitters.