



DoorDash is basically giving McDonald’s Big Macs away for free for the next several days. On Monday, September 30, the nation’s largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery announced it would mark its expanded nationwide partnership with the Golden Arches by offering customers one million Big Mac sandwiches for only 1 cent each, plus fees. The promo, which began on Monday, will run through Friday, October 4. All customers need to do is enter the code 1MBIGMAC at checkout.

In addition to some seriously discounted burgers, DoorDash is also allowing customers who take advantage of this offer the chance to win some serious cash. Every person who buys a Big Mac for a penny will automatically be entered for a chance to win $1 million.

This sweepstakes comes about three months after DoorDash announced a new partnership which brought McDelivery to over 200 restaurants in Houston in July. Through DoorDash’s partnership with the world’s largest fast-food chain, McDelivery will expand to more than 10,000 restaurants nationwide by the end of the year, covering more than 70 percent of the U.S. system.

“Since rolling out our national partnership with McDonald’s in July, we’ve been blown away by the excitement and demand from our customers,” Toby Espinosa, VP of business development at DoorDash, said in a statement. “When thinking of how we could celebrate the nationwide rollout of McDelivery through DoorDash, we knew we had to go BIG. We’re so excited to offer 1 million customers a 1 cent Big Mac and a chance to win $1 million.”

And since McDonald’s is also a part of DashPass, DoorDash’s nationwide subscription program customers can pay $9.99 a month for unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more from McDonald’s and thousands of participating restaurants. Through DashPass, DoorDash is the only on-demand logistics platform that offers McDelivery without delivery fees.

As for that cool million? One lucky winner will be randomly chosen after the promotion ends on Friday or until 1 million 1 cent Big Mac offers are redeemed, whichever occurs first. Not surprisingly, the promo has many social media users very excited, and many took it upon themselves to spread the good news. “Get a Big Mac for 1 cent on door dash today. Thank me later,” wrote one Twitter user. Added another: “Yo if anyone uses DoorDash they’re doing a promotion for a 1 cent Big Mac so if u want some cheap food …”

Check out some additional reactions below:

Did I just Doordash a Big Mac from the McDonald’s literally 5 minutes from my house because I could save $5 and also I’m lazy? The world may never know — Nighttiger ➡️ Home (@Nighttiger314) October 1, 2019

“Set up a DoorDash account and order a Big Mac.” Nothing is free, people. — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) October 1, 2019

A Big Mac is 1 cent if I order with Door Dash I’m tempted — 1st Team All Common Sense (@MrRoscoes) October 1, 2019

McDonald’s selling Big Mac’s for one cent this week if you use DoorDash. I still don’t want it. — j.motte (@jmottegood) October 1, 2019

Tell Us: Would you order a Big Mac for 1 cent?

