Healthy Alert! Meghan Has ‘Dramatically Changed’ Prince Harry’s Fridge

It appears Duchess Meghan is in serious nesting mode! The pregnant royal, who is due to welcome her first child with husband Prince Harry this spring, has reportedly given her hubby’s refrigerator a major makeover.

Meghan, 37, has made no secret of her love of food and cooking, but Prince Harry, 34, didn’t develop such passions seeing as he was raised in royal residences with plenty of food-related rules and a bevy of private chefs at the ready.

“Just as Meghan encouraged a helping of culinary adventure, so she dramatically changed the contents of Prince Harry’s fridge,” royal biographer Andrew Morton told Express.

The writer added that, given Meghan and Harry’s drastically different upbringings, it’s no surprise the newlywed couple is in the midst of a food reckoning of sorts. “When California met Kensington there was only going to be one victor in the dietary smack-down,” explained Morton.

While Harry is used to having his meals prepared for him, Meghan prefers to roll up her sleeves and cook herself. As Morton put it, “Meghan never leaves home unless she has hummus, carrots, green juice, almonds and chia seed pudding in the fridge.”

The Duchess of Sussex, who previously ran a now defunct lifestyle website called The Tig, has put her culinary prowess on display multiple times since becoming a royal. In October 2018 she whipped up some homemade banana bread during her first royal tour to Australia, and the following month the mom-to-be cooked with Grenfell Tower fire survivors at the Hubb Community Kitchen in London.

Furthermore, Meghan’s visit to the local organization came two months after she penned the forward for the group’s cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook. “I have a lifelong interest in the story of food—where it comes from, why we embrace it, and how it brings us together: the universal connection to community through the breaking of bread,” the royal wrote in the tome.

The fridge makeover also comes as the expectant parents are in the midst of making drastic changes to their new home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, England. Meghan and Harry have reportedly spent close to $4 million on extensive renovations, which include the addition of fireplaces, staircases and a floating floor.

