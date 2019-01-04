Believe it or not, the secret to Meghan Markle’s radiant skin isn’t (solely) expensive creams and serums. Celebrity facialist Nichola Joss, who has worked her magic on Duchess Meghan’s mug in the past, says the key to flawless skin like the royal’s lies in face masks made from common foods found in the kitchen.

“At-home face masks are amazing, and I fully endorse them,” Joss recently told Refinery29. ”They’re easy, free, and you have full control of the ingredients you’re putting on your skin — which is why most of my clients love them.”

Joss, whose other famous customers include Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Gwyneth Paltrow, told the outlet coconut oil, which is extremely versatile, is the ideal base for a homemade face mask. “It mixes well with other ingredients to create a soothing, paste-like consistency,” she said. Should you have some coconut oil left over, you can also use it to nourish your hair and moisturize stubborn cuticles.

And while fancy spas use expensive exfoliant creams, Joss urges clients looking to concoct a DIY face mask to stock up on rolled oats. In addition to being a healthy breakfast staple, these textured morsels are exfoliating pros. “Oats act as a gentle physical exfoliant and work wonders on the skin when blended with a liquified base like coconut oil or honey,” Joss noted.

As it turns out, the spice drawer is also a great place to turn to for facial inspiration. More specifically, Joss recommended giving turmeric a try. “Turmeric is an amazing ingredient with a lot of skin benefits; it’s calming and helps relieve inflammation and congestion,” she explained. “Turmeric mixed with coconut oil is a simple recipe that works to both brighten and hydrate the skin.

However, while it’s possible Duchess Meghan’s glowing skin is thanks to coconut oil and the like, the Suits alum, 37, is likely also glowing because she has a baby on board!

Meghan and her royal husband, Prince Harry, confirmed the exciting news in October 2018. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

