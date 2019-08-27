



Privacy, please! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shut down a restaurant in Hawaii on Monday, August 26, so he could enjoy a secluded meal with his wife, Lauren Hashian.

“Lil’ kooky things these days in my life that makes this moment wildly surreal. Been decades (literally since the late 90’s) I was able to sit in the middle of a restaurant undisturbed, eat, have drinks, watch TV’s above the bar and just relax and enjoy company,” the Hobbs & Shaw star, 47, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Hashian seated at a table with food in front of them.

“Hell, I was even able to look down on the roads below and people watch as they walked thru town, in a non creepy, but sorta creepy way of course,” he added.

The Fast & Furious actor then revealed that the peaceful meal was made possible because the restaurant he and Hashian, 34, visited agreed to close so the pair could enjoy a meal alone, with no distractions from eager fans. As the Titan Games host put it: “Grateful mahalo to our friends at #HanaleiNorthsideGrill for quietly shutting down their spot so I could have some honeymoon time with @laurenhashianofficial.”

According to NorthSide Grill & Sushi’s website, the restaurant specializes in global eats including sushi and tropical cocktails. It is located in Princeville, Hawaii, and overlooks downtown Hanalei.

Despite his earlier statements about being unable to have a meal in public without fanfare, Johnson made it clear he wasn’t grumbling. “I’ll never complain about fame, because the alternative is going back to those $7 bucks days, but every once in a blue moon it’s really nice steal a moment in public like this,” he concluded.

The Baywatch star, who is known for his extravagant cheat meals, then gave his followers a hint at what he and his wife feasted on, adding, “#tequila #soosh #noncreepy #supergrateful.”

The post has more than 2.3 million likes and hundreds of encouraging comments. ”I love this for you,” wrote Lilly Singh. Added another fan: “You’re my role model.”

This private moment for the duo comes less than two weeks after they tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Hawaii earlier this month. “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii,” Johnson wrote on Instagram when he announced the nuptials. “Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial.”

The longtime loves, who have been together since 2007, share daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months. The former WWE star is also the father of daughter Simone, 18, with ex Dany Garcia.

