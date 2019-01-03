Step aside, Pizza Rat — a new food-focused rodent is here to steal your thunder! The latest hungry creature making a name for itself in New York City is known as Egg Roll Squirrel.

Video footage first posted on Wednesday, January 2, by @whatisny, a Twitter account described as “a page dedicated to everything that is New York,” seemingly shows a ravenous squirrel holding a full-size egg roll with both hands. The city-dwelling animal is shown happily chowing down on the Chinese snack while in a tree that appears to be in front of a row of New York brownstones.

“Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll,” the tweet accompanying the video says. @whatisny later added that the footage was captured in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

Though it’s unclear exactly when this little fella feasted on a discarded egg roll, the seven-second clip has garnered more than 429,000 views in a little over 24 hours. The hilarious video has also been retweeted more than 3,100 times, and liked by more than 12,300 Twitter users.

What’s more, the comparisons to Pizza Rat – a rat that was filmed dragging a slice of pizza down the subway steps in 2015 – were virtually immediate, and many people think the onetime gold standard for internet-famous furry food lovers has now been dethroned. “Egg Roll Squirrel > Pizza Rat,” commented one Twitter user. Added another: “Pizza Rat has been upstaged by Eggroll Squirrel!!”

However, as one Twitter user pointed out, it doesn’t appear that this squirrel is the first to find an egg roll and go to town. “Not an entirely unknown phenomenon … “ shared a user named Becky Burch alongside a photo of a squirrel eating the popular appetizer in Oswego, New York.

Unique or not, social media has become captivated with Egg Roll Squirrel, and dozens of users have surmised that, based on the squirrel’s full figure, this is hardly the first time it has consumed food intended for humans. Take a look at several funny Twitter reactions below:

If this is any indication, 2019 is going to be awesome! #eggrollsquirrel 🐿 pic.twitter.com/JyxTV1jbTl — 𝕯𝖔𝖌𝖒𝖆𝕱𝖗𝖊𝖊 (@DogmaFree71) January 3, 2019

So much for the New Year’s resolution… — Cavanaugh with a “C” (@KFCavanaugh) January 2, 2019

The first squirrel I’ve seen whose tail is smaller than it’s body 😂😂😂 — Design for Agency (@DesignforAgency) January 3, 2019

Uber Eats finally got the location right. It’s tough texting without thumbs. — Karen Petronis (@klpbirds) January 2, 2019

a true New York squirrel would have a drawer full of duck sauce packets. — S (@vidiot_) January 3, 2019

Pretty soon he’ll have trouble working off the winter weight, he’ll start hanging out with Pizza Rat (on weeknights) and won’t even be able to find a mate on https://t.co/rMl5FOSzZq. Man, I hope he stays off the rolls. — Fuzz Martin (@FuzzMartin) January 3, 2019

Tell Us: Do you think Egg Roll Squirrel is better than Pizza Rat?

