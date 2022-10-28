Oh, stunning! Emma D’Arcy is happy their drink of choice — a negroni sbagliato with prosecco — has become a trendy order.

“I find that a perfect cocktail of surprising, bemusing and intensely flattering,” the House of the Dragon star, 30, told Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, October 27. “All of my body wants to give a flippant answer in terms of a great drink finally getting the recognition that it deserves. Very surreal and very lovely.”

The English actor went viral on TikTok after sharing their unique beverage in a promotional interview for HBO Max with their costar Olivia Cooke. The initial video has more than 25 million views and 1.9 million likes on TikTok alone and quickly became a meme. Plus, the sound has been used in more than 63,000 different videos on the social media platform.

In the video, the Ready Player One actress, 28, asks her costar what her “drink of choice is,” and D’Arcy responds to say a negroni. Cooke replies she “was going to say the same thing.”

The Truth Seekers alum then adds in “sbagliato” and pauses before adding “with prosecco in it.” The Bates Motel star replies, “Oh, stunning.”

“I don’t have anything illuminating to say on it because it’s very hard to know how to react when you become a meme,” the Wanderlust star shared. “Someone should write an essay on that, actually. I would definitely read it.”

On October 12, D’Arcy shared with the New York Times that they were “embarrassed” by becoming a meme because all they were trying to do was make Cooke laugh while spending six hours together doing interviews for their HBO show.

“I keep thinking I should tell my mum that I’ve become a meme in the hope that she’ll be happy for me, but I’d have to explain what a meme is, and I’ve decided it’s too much effort,” they recalled.

Since the video gained traction, there’s been a surge in negroni orders and even some have attempted to make the beverage on their own.

A traditional negroni is made with Campari, sweet vermouth and gin. The difference between the traditional cocktail and the sbagliato is that it uses sparkling wine in lieu of gin. In Italian, sbagliato translates to mistake. While there are many options for sparkling wine, D’Arcy prefers to use Prosecco in their concoction.

The drink is simply equal parts of the three ingredients, which can be served chilled in a flute or on the rocks in an old-fashioned glass. Serious Eats recommends using one and a half ounces of each for a single serving.

Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco Recipe

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces sweet vermouth

1 1/2 ounces Campari

1 1/2 ounces Prosecco or other sparkling wine

Instructions: Add vermouth and Campari to a glass with ice. Stir to combine. Top with Prosecco and stir again.