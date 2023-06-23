There’s nothing more patriotic than a good old American lobster roll — and chef Antonia Lofaso’s take on the dish is perfect for your next summer barbeque.

“Lobster rolls are my absolute favorite Fourth of July sandwich on the planet!” the Food Network star, 46, exclusively tells Us Weekly of her crispy seafood sandwich. “It’s so special. The added Asian-inspired flavors give it that extra twist.”

Lofaso’s take on the traditional New England staple uses a tempura batter and sriracha aioli sauce to elevate the flavor profile of the lobster. The sandwich also features Chinese cabbage to add a little crunch to the tender protein.

The chef — who currently hosts Food Network’s Beachside Brawl — got her start as manager of Diddy’s restaurant Justin. She later went on to compete on a series of beloved cooking competition shows including Top Chef, Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen and more. She now co-owns and serves as executive chef at a series of restaurants in Los Angeles including Black Market Liquor Bar, DAMA and Scopa Italian Roots.

Keep scrolling to get Lofaso’s lobster roll recipe:

Tempura Lobster Roll

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the Sriracha Aioli:

1 cup mayo

¼ cup sriracha

2 tbsp ponzu

1 oz sesame oil

For the Lobster Roll:

4 tbsp butter

4 small brioche rolls (approximately 4 inches)

1 head Napa/Chinese cabbage, thinly sliced

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

½ cup celery leaf

1 Fresno chili, thinly sliced

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 Maine lobster tails, cut in half and shell removed

2 cups frying oil

1 box tempura batter (follow package instructions)

1 cup sriracha aioli

1 lemon, cut into 4 wedges

Instructions

For the Sriracha Aioli:

1. Mix all the ingredients together and set aside.

For the Lobster Roll

1. Place a medium sauté pan (10-inch) on medium heat with the butter. When butter is melted add a brioche bun and toast one at a time on all sides.

2. Add the cabbage, cilantro, celery leaf, chili, rice wine vinegar, salt and pepper to a medium bowl, mix thoroughly and set aside.

3. Preheat the frying oil in a 6-quart pot to 350 degrees.

4. Dip the lobster tails into the tempura batter and gently place into the oil. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the oil onto a paper towel and season with salt.

5. To assemble, cut the bun in the center long to create an opening. Spread sriracha aioli on both sides. Place a tempura fried lobster tail in the bun. Top with cabbage and serve with a lemon wedge.