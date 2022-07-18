I smell truffles! Social media and reality star Foodgod (formerly known as Jonathan Cheban) shared his favorite summer recipe from 75 Main – a traditional and well-known restaurant in Southampton, New York.

Foodgod, 48, gained his reputation and Instagram and TikTok followers (now over 11 million!) by exploring all types of A-list dishes and restaurants around the world. His new show Foodgod on The Food Network and Discovery+ also puts the spotlight on different top restaurants and his experiences with celebrity friends.

His go-to dish is a truffle crumb stuffed natural chicken breast with polenta and broccoli rabe, fresh truffle on top and marsala sauce.

“It is the perfect light lunch, a combo,” the food expert exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Chicken and truffles Marsala sauce.”

75 Main is a celeb hotspot, with stars like Sofia Vergara, Amar’e Stoudemire and Alexandra Daddario dropping by over the years. The owner of the restaurant is Zach Erdem, who appeared on the Discovery+ series Serving the Hamptons.

Want to try the dish yourself? Scroll down to see the recipe for 75 Main’s chicken breast with black truffle from chef Mark Militello.

Ingredients

4 Boneless Natural Chicken Breasts

Salt And Pepper To Taste

½ Cup Of Panko Bread Crumbs

4 Tablespoons Of Parmesan Cheese

2 Tablespoons Of Grated Fontina

2 Tablespoons Chopped Italian Parsley

1 T Chopped Rosemary

1 Tablespoon Of Chopped Thyme

2 Table Spoons Of Black Truffle Paste Or 1 Teaspoon Of White Truffle Oil

¼ Cup Olive Oil

Sauce

1 Cup Of Sliced White Mushrooms

1 Tablespoon Shallots

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Cup Marsala Wine

2 Cups Chicken Stock

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees f.

2. Place Panko bread crumbs, parsley, rosemary and thyme in a food processor. Pulse for 1 minute. add truffle paste, parmesan, and fontina and pulse for for 30 seconds. If need be, add a small amount of olive oil so the mixture is moist. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve

3. Cut a small pocket of the chicken breasts and place the bread crumb mixture in the middle. Season with salt and pepper.

4. In a nonstick sauté pan place the remainder of the olive oil and cook the chicken skin side down until lightly browned and then flip over and place in oven. Cook until 160 degrees in center. Remove from the oven and place on a plate covered with foil to rest.

5. To make the sauce in the sauté pan add the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and mushrooms. Cook until lightly brown. Add the shallots and cook until soft. add the marsala and reduce by ½ and then add the chicken stock and again reduce by ½.

6. To serve place the chicken on a plate with your choice of accompaniments. we serve this with soft polenta and broccoli rabe. Spoon the marsala sauce over the finished chicken breast. For a really great dish we shave fresh black truffles on top.

Foodgod will also be hosting Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend 2022 presented by Yieldstreet, “Grill Hampton” and “Bubbles: A Fried Chicken, Seafood & Champagne Affair,” on August 5 and 6, respectively, at Nova’s Ark in Water Mill, NY. Tickets can be purchased at https://danstaste.com/.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!