Sharing is caring! Jay-Z happily gave out glasses of his own Armand de Brignac champagne during the 2020 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 5, after some of his famous neighbors ran out of their own drinks.

Jennifer Aniston, who benefitted from the 50-year-old rapper’s generosity, posted about the good deed on her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 6. As it turns out, her Morning Show costar, Reese Witherspoon, was also partially responsible for the bubbly gift.

“Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you,” the Friends alum, 50, wrote over a photo of herself, producer Kristin Hahn and Witherspoon, 43, posing with champagne glasses. “We ran out of water at our table so naturally, she asked Jay-Z and Beyoncé for a glass of their champagne.”

The Big Little Lies star also posted the adventure on her own Instagram Story, sharing the same photo Aniston used and writing, “When Jay-Z gave us his #AceofSpades champagne, we were like 😻.”

These LOL-worthy social media posts confirm earlier speculation that the “Empire State of Mind” rapper and Beyoncé, 38, who made a surprise appearance in the audience during Sunday’s show, arrived at the event with their own booze in tow despite there being plenty of champagne available inside.

Per an earlier tweet from Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman, the duo arrived at the Golden Globes while Kate McKinnon was introducing Carol Burnett Award recipient Ellen DeGeneres. Kaufman, who snapped a picture of the pair, noted that they entered with a bodyguard who was holding two bottles of Armand de Brignac behind his back.

Jay purchased Armand de Brignac in 2014, and the champagne is often colloquially referred to as Ace of Spades because of its distinctive label.

The official champagne of Sunday’s event, however, was Moët & Chandon and there was plenty of it to go around, even if Aniston and Witherspoon’s table did run out of water. Prior to the Golden Globes, a rep for the champagne brand told Us Weekly that 125 cases of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2009 and Moet Rosé Impérial magnums were on hand to keep guests liquored up, while an estimated 500 Moët Golden Hour cocktails featuring Moët & Chandon Impérial were slated to be served throughout the evening.