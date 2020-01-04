There’s a lot of effort that goes into preparing for the Golden Globes! The highly anticipated awards show will take place on Sunday, January 5, at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and Us Weekly knows exactly what it takes to plan one of Hollywood’s most glamorous nights.

For starters, the International Ballroom, where the ceremony takes place, will play host to an estimated 1,300 famous faces. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are among those expected to attend.

While it’s possible that the former flames might run into one another at the awards show, a source told Us exclusively last month that there is “no chance” of a “tense or uncomfortable” run-in for the pair. “Jen and Brad are friends and occasionally connect,” the insider added, noting that the duo has supported one another since they split in 2005 after tying the knot about five years earlier.

Additional Golden Globe attendees include Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek. Us reported exclusively on Thursday, January 2, that the duo are slated to present at this year’s ceremony. Johansson, 35, is in contention for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category for her performance in the Netflix film Marriage Story, while Malek, 38, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his performance in the USA show Mr. Robot.

Aside from the stars that will be present in the ballroom, there will also be an estimated 1,200 members of the international media on hand to cover the annual festivities, as well as hundreds more who will be working the event in different capacities.

However, only a small portion of attendees will be lucky enough to nab a Moët & Chandon Impérial mini as they walk the red carpet. A rep for the brand told Us approximately 1,500 of the small champagne bottles will be handed out, while another 500 cocktails will be crafted inside once the ceremony gets underway.

Between the star-studded guests, thousands of bottles of champagne and lavish floral arrangements, Us has all the fun facts and figures you need to know before the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards get underway. Scroll down for some mind-boggling stats!