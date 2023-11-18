Andrew Walker doesn’t go anywhere without an apple in hand, including his Hallmark movie sets. But, there’s one recipe in particular he can’t live without: Envy Apple Bliss Cups.

“I eat an apple a day anyways, whether it’s in yogurt in the morning or just in the afternoon,” Walker, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month while promoting his partnership with Envy Apples. He noted that after biting into the brand’s fruit for the first time he thought “it was one of the most delicious apples [he’d] ever had.”

The Christmas Island actor revealed that the produce has since become a fixture in his household. “We always like to incorporate a well-balanced diet,” Walker said, adding that his wife, Cassandra Troy, has been “incorporating so many apple recipes with crumbles” into their holiday menus.

“She’s [a] super eclectic cook. She’s always trying new things,” the Three Wise Men and a Baby actor said of his spouse. “She is very into health and wellness. And one thing [we do] in our household is moderation and trying everything.”

When it comes to his daily apple dose, Walker told Us that he starts off “every single morning” with an Envy Apple Bliss Cup. “It’s basically chopped up Greek yogurt [and] honey. You can infuse it with whatever you want,” he shared. “I do raw honey, always, and I put a little bit of walnuts in there as well for the crunch.”

Scroll down for Walker’s favorite Envy Apple Bliss Cup recipe:

Envy™ Apple Bliss Cups

Serves 12

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Ingredients

6 Envy™ Apples

½ cups Greek yogurt

½ tablespoon thyme-infused honey (raw honey is key, according to Walker)

2 tablespoons sour cherry preserves

⅛ cups crushed pistachios or crushed walnuts (Walker suggests walnuts)

Directions