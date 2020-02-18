No more meat for Indy! During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, February 18, Harrison Ford fielded questions about his impressive physique.

Shortly after the Blade Runner 2049 actor, 77, sat down across from DeGeneres, 62, she complimented his appearance saying, “You look really good.”

The Finding Dory star then shared a photo of Ford biking, and pointed out how muscular his arms looked. Given their appearance she asked if the Oscar nominee works out “like crazy.”

To her surprise, Ford, who playfully denied using an electric bike, said he only hits the gym “a bit.” He credited his buff appearance instead to a significant change in his diet.

“What are you doing now?” DeGeneres asked, referring to the Chicago native’s eating habits.

“[I’m eating] practically nothing,” he shot back, which garnered a laugh from the audience. “I eat vegetables and fish.” Ford also clarified that his current eating regimen prohibits meat, dairy and a third food group he couldn’t recall.

“It’s really boring,” he admitted with a chuckle.

Still, DeGeneres was impressed that the action star manages to “eat clean,” considering it can be difficult to stick to such a strict diet.

As Ford explained, he altered his eating habits to improve his own health and the health of the planet. “I just decided I was tired of eating meat,” he said. “And I know it’s not really good for the planet and it’s not really good for me.”

The talk show host, who is a vegetarian, agreed, noting: “It’s good to not eat meat.”

The fact that Ford is eating well and in tip-top shape will come in handy when he begins shooting the fifth Indiana Jones movie later this year. Though there have been very view details released about the upcoming film thus far, the actor told IGN earlier this month that fans can expect to see new things for the beloved titular hero.

“We’ll see new developments in his life, his relationship. We’ll see part of his history resolved,” he explained. “It’s a very good script. I’m looking forward to it.”

Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters in July 2021.