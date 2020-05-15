While you might be cooped up inside, that doesn’t mean you have to eat bad food! Chef Judy Joo invited Us Weekly into her kitchen to show Us how to make Bircher Muesli. The name sounds fancy, but the Swiss-origin dish is actually quite simple, satisfying and bonus — it’s good for you! The dish is perfect as a post-workout hearty snack or for a healthy way to start your morning. Watch the “Inside My Kitchen: Quarantine Edition” video above to see how it’s done. See What Foods Stars Are Buying Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

"I got the inspiration for this when I was recently in St. Moritz in Switzerland, when I was skiing there and cooking at a food festival, back in January before [COVID-19] took over," the TV personality explained. "I was eating Bircher Muesli every single day and I fell so in love with it. The pastry chef there would say, 'Would you like a power boost?' And he would serve us [this dish.]"

The best part of the recipe? You can use items you already have in your pantry, which will save you a trip to the grocery store. "Anything goes with Bircher Muesli. I didn't even grocery shop for this, I just went into my freezer, took out all my dried fruits, all my nuts, I had some oats already," Joo told Us. "It is a fantastic way to use up any loose nuts, seeds or dried fruit you may have."

For the full recipe, scroll down to see Joo in action making the dish and watch the exclusive video above. To find more recipes like this, check out Joo’s cookbook Korean Soul Food. Judy Joo’s Homemade Bircher Muesli

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 sweet apple, honey crisp or alike, coarsely grated (skin on)

1 cup Greek yogurt

½ cup jumbo porridge oats, quick oats work too

½ cup milk or almond milk

¼ cup mixed seeds such as sunflower, pumpkin and flaxseed

1/3 cup mixed nuts, roughly chopped (hazelnuts, almonds, walnuts, pecans, etc.)

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Juice of ½ lemon

1/3 cup mixed dried fruit, such as raisins, currant, sultanas

2 Tbsp dried toasted coconut flakes

Drizzle of honey, to taste

Fresh fruit for garnish, such as sliced apricots, blueberries, strawberries or bananas

Instructions:

Mix all of the ingredients in a large bowl. You may add more yogurt or milk to taste depending if you want your muesli thicker or looser. Allow to sit at least 45 minutes before eating to allow the oats to rehydrate. Drizzle with honey, and garnish with any fresh fruit you have.