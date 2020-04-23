Inside My Kitchen: Chef Rocco DiSpirito Shares His Easy No-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

No oven required! Give your oven a rest this week with an easy no-bake recipe for chocolate-chip cookies that are not only delicious, but also totally sugar-free. Chef Rocco DiSpirito invited Us Weekly into his kitchen to show how to make the recipe that’s so simple, you can have your kids help out with it. Watch the exclusive video above — “Inside My Kitchen: Quarantine Edition” to see how it’s done and for the full recipe, scroll down. Stars Staying Busy in the Kitchen Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

"These are 155 calories for two cookies, they've got 4 grams of fiber, they've got some protein in there, and really good, healthy fats," the cookbook author told Us. "Try this with your kids. They'll love you for it. They'll love the cookies. I think they'll be a lot happier in lockdown!"

The sweet treats, which are just seven ingredients, look delicious enough to eat as is, but if you want to take that extra step to make them gourmet, DiSpirito suggested: "If you want to give them a professional polish, you could dust them in cocoa powder and they would look like truffles that you bought at a fancy chocolate store."

INGREDIENTS

Makes 8 Cookies

¼ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

¼ cup almond meal / flour

2 tbsp unsweetened almond butter

¼ tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp stevia-sweetened chocolate chips

2 tbsp raw coconut ne ctar

A dash of salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine ingredients in a medium bowl. Mix together with your hands. Form mixture into a log shape. Cut log into 8 cookies and press into rounded cookie shapes. Add a few chocolate chips to the top of each cookie.