Time to mix up your mixers! Jax Taylor and Lance Bass have launched a brand new mixer that will make anyone feel like they’re sipping a cocktail in West Hollywood.

The former ‘NSync singer — who officiated the Vanderpump Rules star’s wedding to Brittany Cartwright — is also his business partner. The two launched Just Add X — premium non-alcoholic mixers that allow consumers to choose their own spirit.

Their business partner, creative director James Kirtley explained to Us Weekly how the name Just Add X came to be. “It’s an acronym for Jax of course — Just Add X — and the X stands for whatever spirit you want to add.”

Bass, 41, loved the idea to create their own line of mixers after growing tired of ordering cranberry juice on nights out, and the trio wanted to cater to millennials who prefer to be their own mixologists at home. “We learned that the millennials out there, they’re not drinking as much and they’d rather drink at home and be their own mixologist,” the singer explained. “So we wanted to put the mixologist in their hands but make it very, very simple and easy.”

The “Daily Popcast With Lance Bass” podcast host tells Us they focused on the simplicity of cocktail making, playing off of Taylor’s lackluster bartending skills. “I thought it was so funny because of course the inspiration came from Jax being such a horrible bartender.”

The Bravo star, 40, mirrored the sentiment, telling Us, “The mixers are so easy to use — inspired by my lack of bartending skills as many of you know — and taste incredible. Brittany and I have been playing around with different cocktails and we also drink them by the pool on its own.”

Kirtley focused on creating a healthy alternative to everyday mixers, explaining to Us, “We started adding vitamin B-12 and vitamin C to the various mixers, just depending on whatever fruit was in there. We use pure cane sugar as the natural sweetener and it’s all natural flavors. [The mixers are] about 80 calories per serving.”

This week, the Just Add X team launched their newest flavor called Blue Teaz which is a blueberry-black tea. Other flavors include strawberry-basil, ginger-lime and jalapeño-cucumber.

For Bass’ 41st birthday, even the members of ‘NSync got a taste of Just Add X. “They threw a surprise [Zoom] party for me!” the former boy bander tells Us. “There were three different rooms and the very first room I went into, it was all the ‘NSync boys and we all had boxes in front of us. So we opened up our boxes and have to do an activity and we made an *NSYNC-o de Mayo cocktail using the Just Add X cucumber jalapeño mix and just had such a good time.”

The Out of Sync author tells Us that quarantine Zoom parties have bonded the ‘NSync members. “Yeah we’ve definitely been in touch way more. I mean we talk weekly anyway, but this has definitely bonded us even more. [My birthday] was just a very fun surprise. I had no idea that was going to happen. So it was a pleasant surprise to just jump into a Zoom to celebrate ‘NSync-o de Mayo.”

Just Add X premium mixers by Lance Bass, Jax Taylor and James Kirtley are available at www.justaddx.com.