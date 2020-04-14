Keeping it neat! Brittany Cartwright recently gave a tour of the pantry in the California home she shares with husband Jax Taylor and likened the hyper-organized locale to “heaven.”

“This is our pantry, and it is one of my favorite parts of the house,” Brittany, 31, explained in a recent Bravo video. “It is so cool because we definitely did not have this in any of the apartments we’ve lived in and I never had it back home in Kentucky either. I just love this!”

As she opened the door to the food-filled room, the Vanderpump Rules star added: “It is so organized and pretty right now.”

While the pantry has designated areas and shelves for every major food group, the SURver admitted one spot gets more traffic than the others. “Me and Jax love snacks,” Brittany said. “We’re huge snackers. I love candy, Jax loves candy … It’s just one of the things we have in common.”

The Kentucky native added: “This is like heaven for us!”

Snacks aside, Brittany also showed off the area for “popcorn stuff,” as well as designated spots for bread baskets, 40-year-old Jax’s fitness supplements, “coffee stuff” and more. “We’ve got everything looking so cute,” she noted. “We have to keep it this way. We’ll see how long it lasts.”

Proving that the tidiness might not continue indefinitely, Jax made a cameo to grab a Twizzler and got a friendly nudging from his wife. “Oh look, you already didn’t put the lid back on,” she joked.

“It’s so perfect right now, I don’t want to touch it and mess anything up!” Brittany added with a laugh.

The Bravo couple first showed off several organized portions of their home (including the pantry) in a series of Instagram Stories from August 2019, about two months after they tied the knot and moved into their new five-bedroom abode.

According to Brittany’s Instagram posts at the time, the neat refresh was done with some help from Home on Point, an in-home organization and design company founded by Shanel Arnold. Arnold later called the pair “dream clients” on Instagram and noted that Brittany is a “natural at organizing.”

In addition to organizing the pantry, Home on Point also tidied up the duo’s laundry room, linen closet and bathroom before completing a color-coordinated revamp of the refrigerator.