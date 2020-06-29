Back to normal? Jenelle Evans prepared a homemade breakfast for herself and her husband David Eason recently, following the couple’s ongoing and intense marital drama.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, 28, took to her Instagram on Sunday, June 28, to share a video clip of her culinary accomplishment. “Good Morning ☀️ Made a little Morning Vlog cooking some breakfast!” she captioned the social media update.

The former MTV personality began the video with a close-up of Eason, 32, enjoying the finished meal. She then backed up and explained exactly what she prepared and how she threw it together. “I’m making some sausage, biscuits and gravy,” she said as she focused on the meat cooking on the stovetop.

The North Carolina native then added a handful of flour to the pan with the sausage and told her followers, “When it gets brown, add your milk.”

As far as the biscuits were concerned, Evans opted to bake them in a cake tin, instead of on a baking sheet. “If you ever cook your biscuits, put them in a pan like this,” she declared. “I know they look a little smushed, but you’ll thank me later. I’ll show you how they turn out.”

When the biscuits later emerged from the oven a beautiful golden brown, Evans was especially proud of her trick. “What did I tell you?” she gushed.

She then gave Eason a plate for a “taste test,” and it was clear that he approved of his wife’s cooking skills. “Mmm. Mmm,” he said numerous times as he ate.

When Evans dug into her plate, she agreed that the meal came out very well. “Try it,” she instructed her fans. “You guys have got to try this recipe.”

This slice of domestic bliss comes about two weeks after the pipe welder was arrested on June 12 at the home he shares with Evans and their children in North Carolina on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicative threats. Us Weekly confirmed on June 13 that Eason was booked at Columbus County Detention Center where he was released on an unsecured bond. The former reality TV star’s court date is set for July 6.

Celebernation reported earlier this moth that the altercation occurred when Evans invited two male friends over to the couple’s house to help collect her belongings. Eason allegedly struck one of the men with a pistol while fighting for the keys to his truck.

The 16 & Pregnant alum told the outlet at the time that she planned to separate from Eason amid his legal issues.

“I’m shaking and saddened by this, it’s time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere,” she said.

Evans and Eason are the parents of daughter, Ensley, 3. The Read Between the Lines author also shares son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason is also the father of 12-year-old daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

The couple first hinted at the possibility of a reconciliation on June 17 when Eason shared a TikTok that featured Ensley and Kaiser eating brownies while Evans can be heard talking in the background.

The following day, the duo was spotted walking their dog at a park in North Carolina. They even displayed some PDA as they hugged each other and smiled.