No hard feelings? Jenelle Evans reunited with her husband, David Eason, days after she announced their split following his arrest for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

The Teen Mom alum, 28, and Eason were spotted walking their dog at a park in North Carolina on Thursday, June 18, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The pair — who were dressed casually in jeans and T-shirts — displayed some PDA as they hugged each other and smiled.

The outing comes days after the pipe welder, 31, was arrested on June 12 at their home in North Carolina on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicative threats. Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, June 13, that Eason was booked at Columbus County Detention Center where he was released on an unsecured bond. The former reality TV star’s court date is set for July 6.

Celebernation reported on Saturday that the altercation occurred when Evans invited two male friends over to the couple’s house to help collect her belongings. Eason allegedly struck one of the men with a pistol while fighting for the keys to his truck.

The 16 & Pregnant alum told the outlet at the time that she planned to separate from Eason amid his legal issues.

“I’m shaking and saddened by this, it’s time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere,” she said.

Evans and Eason are the parents of daughter, Ensley, 3. The former MTV personality also shares son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason is also the father of 12-year-old daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

The duo hinted at their reunion when Eason shared a TikTok on Wednesday, June 17, that featured Ensley and Kaiser eating brownies while Evans can be heard talking in the background.

The Read Between the Lines author and Eason — who tied the knot in September 2017 — have faced a tumultuous relationship. Eason confessed to killing their dog in May 2019 after he alleged that the canine bit their daughter. Evans announced their separation in October 2019.

One month later, the reality star filed a restraining order against Eason after she accused him of abuse. She later withdrew her restraining order request and denied the allegations. Evans announced in February that she had gotten a new puppy months after her former pet was killed. The couple revealed that they had reconciled their relationship in March.