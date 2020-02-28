Puppy love! Jenelle Evans revealed that she got a new dog shortly after moving to Nashville last fall — seven months after her French Bulldog was killed.

“Back in November of 2019 I left my home in North Carolina and ended up moving to Nashville, TN. When I arrived I wanted to make the kids feel as comfortable as possible,” Evans, 28, wrote in a new blog entry posted on Thursday, February 27. “I thought the best way to do this was to buy a dog.”

The mother of three admitted that it may sound “crazy,” but “this idea turned out to be a good one.”

The Teen Mom 2 star announced the family’s newest addition via Twitter on Thursday writing, “Meet Rosey,” alongside a photo of two of her little ones hugging the animal.

Rosey is a dark red goldendoodle that Evans and her squad picked out after a trip to the Tennessee countryside.

“When we got back to our Airbnb the kids couldn’t stop cuddling with Rosey! She seemed to be shy at first but warmed up very quickly,” the reality TV star wrote about the initial meeting with their new pup.

The adorable pet is now 6 months old, Evans revealed, and “full of energy and it matches the kids’ personalities perfectly.”

“She loves walks and when she sees water she can’t stop playing. Rosey is a joy to our family,” she explained. “Even though this was a very fast decision to get a new dog and at a tough time in my life, I’m happy I did!”

Evans’ choice to bring Rosey into the family came seven months after estranged husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed her French Bulldog, named Nugget, in April 2019.

In May 2019, Eason admitted to killing Nugget after he claimed it snapped at the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all,” he said in an Instagram video on May 1. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Following the passing of the family pet, the former couple added two dogs to the clan in July, while still living in North Carolina. They bought two Anatolian Shepherds named Buddy and Junior to help with the livestock on the farm.

In October 2019, Evans announced that she and Eason had separated. She then moved to Nashville with her kids shortly afterwards.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. ”I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The two are currently coparenting, but they are not back together despite rumors to the contrary.

“David and I are not together as of now. We are coparenting and deciding what to do about our futures because we own a house together,” the MTV personality told Us Weekly exclusively on February 17. “We cannot sell the house until we get repairs from the housing company who built it.”

The pair share daughter Ensley. Evans shares son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith.