Jenelle Evans and David Eason got two new dogs, just two months after he allegedly shot and killed her French bulldog, Nugget.

The welder revealed the new additions to their North Carolina farm in a YouTube video on Sunday, July 14.

“Recently we had to find a better way of protecting our chickens and livestock. We have hawks and crows always eating the heads off our chickens and plastic owls are not doing the trick,” Eason, 31, explained. “Our pit bull Jax killed and maimed on[e] of our pigs that was around 80lbs. With that in mind plus the many chickens Jax killed and ate we decided to give him to a friend.”

“After lots of research we came across this breed of dog called the Anatolian Shepherd,” he continued. “They are one of the most unique types of dog I have ever seen and have the best temperament and disposition of any dog I have ever owned. They are a livestock guardian breed and do not mind eating and sleeping with all our animals on The Land!”

The 10-minute video showed the new puppies, Buddy and Junior, sharing food with one of the couple’s geese, seemingly unbothered by a flock of chickens near them.

In the video, Eason called Buddy “the sweetest baby” as he petted the dog and described Junior as “a gentle giant.”

“I just want to cuddle you cause you’re so sweet,” he cooed, admitting they follow him everywhere.

This show of affection comes two and a half months after Eason admitted to killing Nugget after he claimed it snapped at the couple’s daughter, Ensley, 2.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned an Instagram video on May 1. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Evans, 27, was fired by MTV amid a public outcry over the dog’s death and Ensley and the Teen Mom 2 alum’s middle child, Kaiser, 5, were temporarily removed from her care along with Eason’s daughter, Maryssa, 11. (Evans’ eldest child, Jace, 9, has lived with the star’s mom, Barbara Evans for most of his life.)

A judge told Evans that she had “failed to protect the children while they were in her care,” but after a new judge was appointed to the couple’s case, the children were returned to their custody earlier this month.

Evans subsequently walked back from her initial claim that Eason had killed Nugget.

On Friday, July 12, she told TMZ Live that she has “no idea” what happened to the dog, only admitting that she hasn’t seen her since May 1.

“You would have to ask David that,” she said. “I still have not asked David to this day.”

After alleging that she couldn’t remember what Eason had testified about the incident during their custody battle, she said she believes he killed the dog.

“When I came outside after David went outside with the dog, I walked over to him, and he was by the edge of the woods and he said, ‘You don’t wanna come over here.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Your dog is not here anymore,’” she said. “So I assumed that was my dog being dead, and I went to my she shed, which was across the yard, and I cried because I didn’t want my kids seeing me cry.”

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Thursday, July 11, that the former reality TV star wanted the investigation into Nugget’s death to end and only filed a report in the first place for publicity.

