Coexisting — and that’s it. Jenelle Evans is slamming reports that she and estranged husband David Eason are back together.

“David and I are not together as of now. We are coparenting and deciding what to do about our futures because we own a house together. We cannot sell the house until we get repairs from the housing company who built it,” Evans, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively.

The former Teen Mom 2 star announced she and Eason, 31, had separated in October 2019.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. ”I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The pair share 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Evans also shares son Jace, 10, who lives with her mother Barbara Evans, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith.

“I still have my apartment in Tennessee and have been primarily residing there. We may be looking into coparenting counseling in the future,” the former 16 & Pregnant star shared with Us. “A lot of people are making assumptions about stuff they don’t know. Like I always say, unless you hear it from my mouth, don’t believe it.”

The exes were spotted enjoying a night out in Nashville on Saturday, February 8, causing many to wonder if they had rekindled their relationship.

